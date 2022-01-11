-
Updated May 24, 2021 at 6:28 PMFormer Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller has died, according to a press release from current Mayor Rod Roberson's office, which…
NEW:MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city council has unanimously approved a resolution asking the city’s mayor to resign and expressing…
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson just got his COVID-19 vaccine today. WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo is covering this. Listen for her report on 88.1 WVPE this afternoon…
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years of a…
Lansing’s mayor is asking the governor of Michigan to activate the Michigan National Guard in the city next week.Armed protests are expected to take place…
Many leaders in South Bend agree that Joe Kernan helped shape South Bend into the city that it is today. Kernan served in the Navy during the Vietnam War…
A representative for Joe Kernan has confirmed that the former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Governor has died. A spokeswoman says there will be no public…
Several city council members in Anderson held a public hearing online Thursday night to let the community respond to a Facebook video from the Anderson…
The City of South Bend announced some changes intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate economic impacts on a local level. South Bend Mayor…
Joe Biden is escalating his criticism of Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg. Biden is mocking Buttigieg's experience as mayor of South Bend,…