The Indiana State Department of Health today issued the following statement: INDIANAPOLIS―State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG, today issued a…
The Indiana State Department of Health is warning of the risk of measles in LaGrange and Steuben counties, as well as in St. Joseph County, Michigan.Here…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say 34 cases of measles have been confirmed in Michigan -- the most since 65 were reported in 1991.Michigan's Department…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials are warning about possible exposure to measles in Indianapolis following a visit by a person from out of state who…