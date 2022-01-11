-
The League of Women Voters and the American Democracy Project are sponsoring several upcoming forums to allow voters to meet candidates who will be on the…
UPDATE: In case you missed this story last month, there is still a unique opportunity to attend a "candi-dating" event tonight (Tuesday, April 9) to get…
Voters in Elkhart have a chance to meet the candidates on their primary ballots tonight at the Lerner Theatre.The event is sponsored by the League of…
At-large candidates for South Bend Common Council will answer audience questions at a forum tonight at Indiana University South Bend. Voters pick three…