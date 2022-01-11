-
Republican Incumbent Jackie Walorski held onto her seat by nearly 15 points over Democratic challenger Mel Hall. Walorski addressed supporters at a watch…
Jackie Walorski won another term as Indiana's 2nd District Representative in the U.S. House over Democratic challenger Mel Hall. Walosrski gave a victory…
WVPE's Morning Edition host Michael Linville speaks with the Democratic candidate for Indiana's 2nd district seat in the U.S. House about the issues on…
The two candidates for Indiana's 2nd District Congressional seat participated in a televised debate Monday, October 8, on WSBT 22. Republican incumbent…
A date has been set for the first debate between incumbent Republican Jackie Walorski and Democratic challenger Mel Hall. And it’s the same day and a…
Following primary voting, St. Joseph County Democrats are optimistic about November’s general election. Mel Hall topped Democrats for the chance to face…