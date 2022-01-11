-
Unionized health care workers in northwest Indiana demanded better pay and pushed lawmakers to mandate a $15 an hour minimum wage as they rallied outside…
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have fined Northern Indiana Public Service Co. more than $1 million _ the largest in Indiana history _ for…
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos of him in blackface at a past Halloween…
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana authorities say a man who died when a fire gutted a recreational vehicle was self-isolating inside the…
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana hospital system is warning more than 68,000 patients that their personal information, including Social…
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Indiana say two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old who was…