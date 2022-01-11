-
Say goodbye to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. The MDEQ gets a name change on Monday. It will be called the Michigan Department of…
The Michigan legislature will have more than 24 billion dollars to work with as it gets ready to kick off its budget process in 2019. That’s the finding…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is wasting no time in her new role when it comes to making policy changes. She has signed a number of executive…
We’re beginning to get a clearer picture of what state government might look like under Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer. She named a number of top cabinet…
The Michigan Legislature’s contentious and chaotic lame duck session is done. But the stark partisanship on display these last four weeks in Lansing could…