Michiana Alliance

-
Following last week’s shooting in Atlanta that left six Asian American women dead, local activist groups came together Monday to show support for the…
-
South Bend activist groups once again called for more transparency in the policing process at the Community Relations Committee meeting Tuesday…
-
Several groups gathered for a post-election demonstration in South Bend Wednesday night. Local chapters of the Sunrise Movement, the American Indian…
-
The South Bend Common Council voted on Monday, Oct. 5, to establish a community police review board. Black Lives Matter – South Bend and the Michiana…