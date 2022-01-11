-
Paul Thomas owned Paul Thomas Shoes, "the store with the little door," for 48 years. When he retired, he started the Time Was Museum, featuring donated…
David Frazer of Edwardsburg, Michigan, talks about running in a Republican congressional primary against David Stockman in 1976. Stockman became President…
Notre Dame Law Professor Jimmy Gurulé speaks with law students Erika Gustin and Alyssa Slaimen about their work with the Exoneration Project.
U.S. Air Force veteran Victoria Powers speaks with Dr. Catherine Pittman about her time in the service and her decision to leave the military.
Parents Jennifer Henecke and Mat Sisk share their struggles with infertililty.
Gary Gabrich is a retiree and historian specializing in Hungarian immigration to South Bend. When researching his genealogy, he discovered relatives in…
Tania shares the story of her family's escape from Russia during the Second World War in pursuit of the American Dream.
Arnold Sallie, current President of 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, discusses with past presidents Alfred J. Guillaume, Jr., and Sy Barker what…
Ben Futa, director of the Allen Centennial Garden at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, speaks with his mother, Debra Futa, executive director of the…
Joshua Sisk and Skye Hoffman of Potawatomi Zoo talk about the importance of wildlife encounters and their lifelong love of animals.Michiana Stories can be…