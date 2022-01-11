Mike Shirkey

-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Michigan state legislators are headed to the White House as President Donald Trump makes an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker is opposing legislation that would ease Michigan election clerks' ability to process an expected influx of…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologized Thursday for using an expletive to describe Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Republican legislative leader is drawing criticism from state Democrats for likening abortion to the "scourge" of…