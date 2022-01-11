© 2022 WVPE
Molly B. Moon

  • AP_02070601781.jpg
    Commentary
    Michiana Chronicles: The Bugler In Me
    I was looking for a good deal on my heart's desire at the Salvation Army, when I spotted a bag of old comic books on a high shelf behind the register.…
  • DSC_1690.jpg
    Commentary
    Michiana Chronicles: Ephemeral Harvest
    One day late last autumn, I strode in the house, flung off my coat and hollered, "Riely, do we know what time the moon rises?""Look on the mirror," he…
  • Commentary
    My Private Concert
    When I went to my grandson Jackson’s third grade holiday concert, so did about a thousand other people, which was way more than the school’s auditorium…
  • Commentary
    The Kindness Of Strangers
    We’d left our bikes down south when we came back home this spring, so I decided to give one of South Bend’s ubiquitous LimeBikes a try. I knew how to do…