The St. Joseph County Department of Health reported Friday that the West Nile Virus has been found in northern Osceola. There are no human cases so far,…
The Indiana State Dept. of Health has announced that aerial mosquito spraying is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday after a human case of EEE (Eastern…
NEW: Today both the State of Indiana and Michigan have reported their first human cases of EEE (Eastern Equine Encaphlitis.) The case in Indiana is in…
The State of Michigan has announced that for the first time in 2020, a person in the state has been diagnosed with West Nile. (You can read the full…
Today the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services announced that state has seen its first West Nile case for the summer mosquito season of 2020.(The…
6th Fatality Linked To Eastern Equine Encephalitis Reported In Michigan, This Time In Berrien CountyST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health authorities are reporting a 6th fatality linked to Eastern Equine Encephalitis.Berrien County Health Department…
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — Health officials in a southwestern Michigan county say cold weather has ended this year’s mosquito season and with it the threat…
The Michigan Dept. of Health announced there has been a fifth death in the state due to EEE, Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The death claimed the life of a…
An individual in Elkhart County has died from EEE, eastern equine encephalitis according to the State Dept. of Health in Indiana.Here is their…
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A fourth Michigan resident has died from rare mosquito-borne virus that has been recorded across the southern half of the…