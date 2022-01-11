-
A former Muncie mayor has been sentenced to serve one year in federal prison as part of a years-long federal corruption investigation of Muncie city…
Afghan refugees at Indiana’s Camp Atterbury will need a permanent home in the US, and Muncie is hoping to become an attractive place to settle. As IPR’s…
For the month of September, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana, about what they do and how they find meaning in their jobs. This week,…
Former Indiana state legislator and civil rights trailblazer Hurley Goodall died recently at his Muncie home at age 93.Lawmakers hailed the legacy of the…
The city of Muncie is buying the former GM factory property on the city’s Southside. Officials want to turn it into a solar panel farm to generate…
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek…
Ball State University President Geoff Mearns sent an email to the campus community Saturday afternoon noting a number of incidents on and near campus…
NEW:MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana university says a white professor accused of discrimination after he called university police to his classroom because…
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The Muncie mayor has been arrested by FBI agents amid an ongoing federal investigation that's resulted in the city's former building…
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man's body has been found inside an eastern Indiana wastewater treatment plant.Muncie Police Capt. Joe Todd said the…