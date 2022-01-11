-
Tuesday is election day across Michiana. In Indiana it’s municipal elections. Most city councils are on the ballot. South Bend and Elkhart have mayoral…
Voters in Northern Indiana have several chances to connect with candidates before the November municipal elections.There will be debates, forums, and meet…
Voters in Elkhart have a chance to meet the candidates on their primary ballots tonight at the Lerner Theatre.The event is sponsored by the League of…
At-large candidates for South Bend Common Council will answer audience questions at a forum tonight at Indiana University South Bend. Voters pick three…
The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County and the American Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend have announced several forums to allow…