-
Local activists are pushing for school resource officers to be removed from South Bend schools, and Black Lives Matter South Bend hosted a panel…
-
Redistricting reform advocates rallied outside the Statehouse Wednesday with a clear message for lawmakers – draw competitive legislative maps in an open,…
-
South Bend Common Council Sidelines Reynolds, Moves Control of Police Review Board To Mayor’s OfficeThe South Bend Common Council unanimously voted Monday night to move oversight of the city’s Community Police Review Board to the mayor’s office. But…
-
The South Bend NAACP, Black Lives Matter and other community organizations are urging the Common Council to not change the structure of the city’s…
-
The Indiana NAACP wants investor-owned utilities in the state to offer community-owned solar programs.Community-owned solar allows people who would…
-
Activists with the local NAACP and Black Lives Matter chapter are calling for the removal of police officers from South Bend Community Schools, saying…
-
The Indiana NAACP is speaking out against a state Senate resolution that urges Indiana to support a carbon tax plan. The Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends…
-
Common Cause Indiana and the Indiana NAACP are suing Indiana in federal court over what they say is its “unjustifiably early” deadline to return absentee…
-
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO will postpone removing toxic coal ash from ponds near its Michigan City coal plant until next spring. Environmental…
-
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is retracting and apologizing for a comment in which he called an African American scholar, in his words, “one…