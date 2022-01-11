-
In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, Indiana’s first Narcan vending machine has been installed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Naloxone —…
Michigan emergency services say they have seen a “substantial increase” in opioid overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released…
U.S. Surgeon General – and former Indiana Health Commissioner – Jerome Adams says additional screenings could offer Indiana college students more…
NEW YORK (AP) — Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity will invest $10 million to help Michigan fight opioid overdose deaths. The…