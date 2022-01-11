-
Following a string of shootings in South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood last month, residents are seeking solutions.The neighborhood organization held…
The South Bend Common Council has approved two tax abatements as part of an ongoing project to redevelop the old Ward Bakery Building in the city’s Near…
The Ward Bakery Building in South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood has been vacant for over a decade, but the building could see new development in the…
Residents living in homes built before 1978 in four Indiana cities can apply for the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Grant through the Indiana Housing…
The non-profit Near Northwest Neighborhood in South Bend hosted free lead testing for area residents Saturday. The tests were primarily for children under…