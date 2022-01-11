-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Who's got the goods on health care policy? That qnt in the feisty Democratic presidential debate as rivals stood accused of being…
-
Warren Goes After Bloomberg For Allegations Of Sexual Harassment One of the debate’s critical moments happened when former New York City Mayor Mike…
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is joking that he'd let Donald Trump stay in the White House after the November election…
-
Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican…
-
Democratic presidential candidates are in Nevada seeking to build relationships with Latino voters and win the coveted endorsement of a powerful casino…
-
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is working to make inroads with Latino, black and Asian American voters in Las Vegas this weekend. It's…