-
Restaurants in Michigan are allowed to reopen this week at half capacity for the first time in roughly three months. Some business owners are…
-
In this week's Photo of the Week we give a nod to the waning days of summer. This image was captured on July 29 by Paul A. Werwas of South Bend. When Paul…
-
New Buffalo earned a federal grant to improve its beaches for the growing number of tourists that visit each summer. The City has $51,000 to create a…
-
88.1 WVPE's Karl Smith, the host of J:Cubed, interviewed famed jazz musician Dave Koz. Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns tour is making a stop Friday, July…
-
Grammy nominated jazz artist Dave Koz brings his Friends Summer Horns tour to New Buffalo.Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns will perform at the Silver…
-
New Buffalo’s beach will have lifeguards on a limited basis this summer, despite an effort to drop the program. Lifeguards will be on the beach on…