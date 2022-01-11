-
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has refined its long-term plans to be mostly powered by renewable energy in the next 20 years. That includes the…
-
Several thousand Michiana residents were left without power following Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms. As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana Michigan Power had…
-
Updated 2:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.Several days of severe weather this week left thousands across Michiana without power. At the peak of the storms, more…
-
Fully removing coal ash near coal plants creates more jobs and boosts local economies better than leaving the ash in place. That’s according to a new…
-
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have fined Northern Indiana Public Service Co. more than $1 million _ the largest in Indiana history _ for…
-
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has announced it will shut down half of it’s R.M. Schahfer coal plant in Wheatfield by the end of this year. That’s…
-
When a coal plant shuts down, the loss of jobs and tax revenue can be devastating for the towns that host them. The state is grappling with how to help…
-
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking the public’s feedback on a proposed cleanup of coal ash buried along Lake…
-
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO will postpone removing toxic coal ash from ponds near its Michigan City coal plant until next spring. Environmental…
-
A northwest Indiana utility plans to remove toxic coal ash from five of its ponds at its Michigan City coal plant. NIPSCO plans to excavate the waste and…