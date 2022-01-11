-
Indiana’s embattled former Attorney General Curtis Hill says he’s considering a future run for political office. But, speaking at an event in Noblesville…
-
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A deer that crashed through a window into a suburban Indianapolis school sent students into lockdown mode during its surprise…
-
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A just-released FBI report says a 13-year-old boy who opened fire in a suburban Indianapolis classroom was the youngest suspect…
-
Last Updated: May 25 at 11:30 p.m. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Authorities say a student is in critical condition and a teacher is…