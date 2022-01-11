-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North said Saturday that he will not serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Rifle Association was plunged into deeper internal turmoil Friday amid an effort by opponents of top executive Wayne…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed to fight for gun rights as he addressed the National Rifle Association on Friday and implored members of…
UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association:11:50 a.m.Vice President Mike Pence says that under the…
UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence will join President Donald Trump in addressing the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis next…