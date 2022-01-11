-
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait says the county’s COVID-19 situation has gotten significantly worse over the past three weeks.“Our county…
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that nursing home workers will be required to get vaccinated, some fear it will cause staff to leave the…
Advocates for older Hoosiers say while Indiana nursing homes have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ongoing issues that…
Indiana nursing homes should be open to visitors, with very few exceptions, according to new guidance from the federal government.State Health…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov.…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor of Michigan's third-largest county says he will investigate COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, saying there are…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan health department is being sued over its refusal to release more information about COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that bars and restaurants in the state will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity as opposed to 25%.…
A House committee passed a cigarette tax increase. The Senate approved an expansion of telehealth services. And legislation advanced to require nursing…
Indiana would require all nursing homes to allow at least some limited visitation for their residents – even during a pandemic – under legislation…