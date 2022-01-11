-
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
-
Erosion along Lake Michigan is pitting neighbor against neighbor in Indiana. While some want to build barriers to protect their property along the lake,…
-
OGDEN DUNES, Ind. — An Indiana community along Lake Michigan has filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion. Ogden Dunes argues that…
-
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has declined to declare an emergency at Lake Michigan beaches that have been eroded by high water levels and…