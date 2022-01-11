Olivia Rojas

-
A driver who hit and killed two Notre Dame students last October has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated. According to…
An outdoor mass was held Tuesday evening at Notre Dame Stadium to remember the two 19-year-old students who were hit by a van and killed over the weekend.…
A memorial mass is planned for Tuesday at 8pm at Notre Dame Stadium to honor the two students killed Saturday when they were hit by a minivan. The mass…
The Notre Dame campus is in mourning after three students were hit by a minivan as they walked along Ironwood Road near Bulla in St. Joseph County shortly…