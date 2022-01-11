-
Andrea Maltese laughs as she remembers the build up to the pandemic. At the time, she just wanted to get it over with, and was sure it wouldn't last…
-
After the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. provided guidance Wednesday suggesting that schools move high schools and if possible middle schools, to online…
-
Elkhart Community Schools will keep its hybrid in-person and online learning model through the Spring 2021 semester. In a video message to parents,…
-
Concord is shifting to online only at three schools due to the number of students requiring isolation or quarantine at those buildings. (You can read the…
-
Many of Indiana's school leaders are grappling with tension in their communities as they consider how and when to bring more kids back into schools, but…
-
For special education students and their families, finding the right materials and support in schools can be difficult, but the pandemic is forcing…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 61 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 630. The state announced more than 12,000…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to people to stay at home has led Indiana University's main campus to postpone times when students can…
-
Many closed schools are adapting lessons to continue online or with other take-home materials, but one expert says expecting all students to keep learning…
-
NEW:Purdue University’s in-person spring commencement ceremonies have been officially cancelled. In a letter to students Tuesday, Purdue President Mitch…