-
Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing the federal government to halt President Joe Biden’s workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.Rokita, in…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing state agencies to find a way to legally challenge new federal regulations requiring workplace vaccinations.It would have…
-
Labor unions and local officials across Indiana recognized an annual Workers Memorial Day on Wednesday. One event in South Bend unveiled a memorial to…
-
A veteran’s hospital in Indianapolis received federal violations for failing to protect its employees from COVID-19. It’s one of the few workplaces in the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal investigation into how Indiana's safety agency reviewed an Amazon employee's death in 2017 has found it prematurely released the…
-
Indiana House Democrats sent a letter to the governor’s office asking the state to better protect the safety of essential workers.The state’s Occupational…
-
As of Thursday, Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has received close to 6,000 non-formal complaints related to COVID-19. About half…