In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, Indiana’s first Narcan vending machine has been installed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Naloxone —…
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. spiked nearly 30 percent during the pandemic and reached the highest level ever recorded, according to data released…
Indiana is directing nearly $2 million towards an effort to reach Hoosiers most at-risk of drug overdoses.The state announced Thursday the launch of 10…
It’s been over two years since Amy Powell’s youngest son died of an accidental opioid overdose.Even today, she feels his death could have been preventable…
Indiana experienced record overdose deaths in 2020, according to new federal data. The report, released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and…
Fatal and non-fatal opioid overdoses trended up in Michigan this year.The University of Michigan tracks that information. It gathers data about naloxone…
NEW:A southwestern Michigan man has been sentenced to a year in jail for his 16-year-old son's fatal drug overdose. Prosecutors accused Gary Birkhead of…