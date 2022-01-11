pediatric hospitalizations

-
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
-
Indiana’s hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-positive patients. That includes the state’s largest children’s hospital, Riley Hospital for…
-
Indiana reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a pandemic record on the heels of an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.…
-
Indiana surpasses 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. State data debunks a COVID-19 hospitalization myth. And more hospitals are reporting they are “in…
-
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said Friday she expects the county’s rise in COVID-19 cases to continue for at least the next three weeks.…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, crossing yet another milestone in its late summer surge. This is…
-
A Michiana hospital system urges a local school board to revisit its decision to make masks optional. Indiana is calling up National Guard members to help…