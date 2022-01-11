-
Mayor James Mueller and the South Bend Heritage Foundation announced this morning that they will build a permanent supportive housing complex on the…
The South Bend Redevelopment Commission voted to reallocate $1 million to renovate the exterior of one of the controversial Gemini Apartment buildings…
A vote to approve money for a permanent supportive housing project in South Bend was delayed Thursday night.In March, the City approved $1.5 million for a…
The South Bend Common Council voted against a rezoning petition that would have paved the way for a new apartment complex for chronically homeless people.…
With more funding from state sources the city of South Bend is no longer planning to open a gateway center for people who are homeless. The city is now…