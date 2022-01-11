-
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments opened just more than four weeks ago – nearly 62,000 have already received at least one of two doses.There are…
-
Indiana lawmakers announced they will come back into session before the end of November to help the governor end the state’s public health emergency and…
-
The Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health…
-
The Monday Night Special for November 15 from 9-10pm: Intelligence SquaredThe boosters are rolling out. In places like the U.S., Britain, and Israel,…
-
Nearly 9,000 Hoosier kids received their first COVID-19 dose in about a week – despite an error with the state’s online system, which caused…
-
About 9,000 kids ages 5-to-11 in Indiana have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — just eight days after pediatric appointments…
-
Indiana opens vaccine registration for 5- to 11-year-olds. Pediatricians work to dispel COVID-19 vaccine myths. And the state sues the federal government…
-
Erin Clark is an emergency room doctor in South Bend, so she’s pretty familiar with COVID-19.“Working in the emergency department, I really had a…
-
Hoosiers 5 and older can be registered for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement from the Indiana Department of Health follows…
-
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in kids 12 and…