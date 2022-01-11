-
The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Marshall County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect following a vehicle chase Sunday…
-
Indiana State Police have released details of a Thursday afternoon police chase that started at the typically busy intersection of Edison and Hickory in…
-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on a crash that occurred Wednesday that killed two teenagers. The teens were in a car…
-
Today the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's office announced that Travis William Logan, Jr., 19, was arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Feb. 7. Logan…
-
UPDATE:According to new information released by the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's office, the name of the man shot by an officer is Kevin W. Meyers, 48,…