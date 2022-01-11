-
Indiana State Police (ISP) released details about a police pursuit on New Year's Eve that started in Marshall Co. and ended in Starke Co. that resulted in…
-
Indiana State Police released details of a police pursuit of a motorcyclist that ended with a deadly crash.(You can read the ISP release below.) LAKE…
-
NEW: Today the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's office released new information in the pursuit and fatal crash from Friday that followed a police chase. The…
-
On Thursday, Indiana State Police chased down a man first by vehicle, then on foot. The ISP news release is below. Peru- At 11:10 pm on December 26, 2019,…
-
Indiana State Police say two people were arrested after a pursuit on the Toll Road in Elkhart County early Thursday morning. Police say the Merecedes…
-
NEW:LARWILL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect is expected to face charges after a fiery collision involving a northern Indiana officer's…
-
UPDATE:ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared northern Indiana police in the June car crash death of a man who was fleeing from officers.Elkhart…