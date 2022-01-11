-
Lawmakers in the Senate education committee endured nearly eight hours of testimony and debate Wednesday on a controversial bill focused on school…
-
Follow NPR’s live coverage of the election as the presidential race has been called.
-
Listen tonight at 9pm on 88.1 WVPE as NPR explores an extraordinary electoral season that’s coincided with the global pandemic. With early voting now…
-
As part of its Bridging the Divide series, the University of Notre Dame hosted a Q&A session Wednesday night between Notre Dame alum and senior NBC News…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's next book has a unifying message. Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential…
-
Teacher compensation was shaping up to be a hot ticket policy item for lawmakers in 2021, after thousands of educators flooded the Statehouse six months…
-
When I was 16 and people with whom I agreed burned the flag, and people with whom I disagreed used the flag as a weapon, my dad said to me, “It’s our…
-
WVPE Morning Edition Host Michael Linville talked at length with Notre Dame Professor and author Robert Schmuhl about his new book entitled The Glory and…
-
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is accusing his 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren of being "extremely evasive" when it comes to explaining how…
-
Young Democrats say faith in politics is a critical tool in the path forward for their party and the country. That's part of the discussion at the Young…