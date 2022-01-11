-
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Pfizer is expected to start building a new pharmaceutical production facility in western Michigan. MLive.com reports that the…
NEW: PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden has toured a state-of-the art coronavirus vaccine plant. He was intent on showcasing progress against the…
The former president of the local Iron Workers Local 395 union in Portage, Indiana was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a federal prison on…
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — State wildlife officials say that about 200 fish found dead Sunday in a northwestern Indiana river likely died due to natural…
Rising water levels of Lake Michigan and beach erosion could affect the future of the Indiana Dunes National Park. Large waves on the lake breached a dune…
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana mayor said his police and fire departments want to close a city-managed lakefront pavilion that many people use…
The mayor of Portage is calling for several changes to the way ArcelorMittal operates. Last week, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management…
A bench in a neighborhood in South Bend is providing residents with more than just a place to relax. The Laughing Bench at 911 Portage Avenue is meant to…