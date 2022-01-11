-
About 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots still haven’t been returned to Indiana county election administrators with just days to go before they’re due.More than…
The Indiana Postal Workers Union says mail carriers are disturbed by recent delays in delivery times as a result of national postal service policies. The…
A House committee will grill Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over whether there is any political motivation behind recent service cuts at the U.S. Postal…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator says he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in deliveries…