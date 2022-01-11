-
UPDATE:ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Crowds lined up for the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Michigan.A handful of shops, mostly in Ann…
Several Michigan communities just said no to recreational pot shops.As part of the weekly series MichMash, Jake Neher and Cheyna Roth say it’s probably…
Some communities in Michigan recently shot down attempts to allow recreational marijuana businesses.MichMash’s Cheyna Roth and Co-Host Jake Neher break…
Lake Superior State University in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is rolling out a new cannabis business degree this fall.University President, Rod Hanley,…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are intervening in a long-running legal dispute over unlicensed medical marijuana shops, pushing to enact a firm…