-
Gov. Eric Holcomb insists Hoosiers are safe at polling places across the state amid the ongoing pandemic. That’s despite a record new number of COVID-19…
-
An increase in COVID-19 cases in Indiana – and across the U.S. – is prompting concerns about how safe schools will be as they reopen for the new academic…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 67 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 2,567. The state…
-
Indiana officials say the state will soon begin shipping personal protective equipment to Hoosier schools as they prepare to reopen to in-person…
-
Hoosiers who vote in person for this year’s primary election will not be required to wear masks, use gloves, or observe critical social distancing…
-
There are 18 days left until the June primary. Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson says county election officials are prepared for both in-person and…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 51 additional confirmed deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 1,379. The state announced…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 62 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,213. The state announced more…
-
Indiana will launch a PPE marketplace Wednesday for Hoosier small businesses - many of whom must use the safety gear under the state’s reopening…
-
The Indiana Department of Correction is manufacturing personal protective equipment for first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Rob…