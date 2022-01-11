-
After months of asking for a new round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Congress passed a bill to finally offer some small businesses financial…
-
A majority of Hoosier manufacturing companies surveyed this year said the effects of the pandemic on their business have been serious – but they expect to…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 68 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 3,140. The state…
-
Congress continues to debate next steps on federal assistance for small businesses and individuals. An advocacy group says more needs to be done to help…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 67 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 2,567. The state…
-
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) created to help small businesses in response to the coronavirus is set to expire Tuesday. According to some…
-
The Small Business Administration outlined changes made after President Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act into law on June 5.…
-
The state announced a grant program to help small businesses that weren’t able to secure funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The Small…
-
Dan Thystrup is the owner of Adventureglass and has been making paddle boats for about 25 years. They’re used in recreational parks all over the world.“We…
-
The U.S Small Business Administration began accepting applications again Monday morning for the Paycheck Protection Program. Representative Jackie…