pregnancy accommodations

Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday giving pregnant employees in state agencies the right to reasonable workplace accommodations. But he…
A bill prioritizing monument protection heads to the governor. A controversial elections measure dramatically scaled back. And legislation eliminating…
It looks unlikely the House will restore employment accommodations for pregnant workers that were stripped out in the Senate last week.The issue appears…