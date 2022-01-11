-
Several political advocacy groups in Indiana are pressing the U.S. Senate to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. It comes as national unemployment…
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday giving pregnant employees in state agencies the right to reasonable workplace accommodations. But he…
A bill telling pregnant workers they can ask for workplace accommodations without retaliation is one step away from becoming law after it passed a final…
Legislation is inching forward that tells employers they must respond to pregnant workers when they submit written requests for accommodations, but…
Legislation that tells pregnant workers they can ask employers for workplace accommodations in writing and without retaliation will be heard in the Senate…
Legislation to allow pregnant women to ask employers for accommodations at work was passed in the House on Wednesday, but critics say it’s too weak and…
Pregnant workers could ask for workplace accommodations under a new bill headed to the Indiana House floor, but employers wouldn’t be required to grant…
A bill that would provide workplace accommodations for expectant mothers will not be part of lawmakers’ summer study session. In response, many policy…
A bill that would require businesses to provide “reasonable accommodations” for pregnant workers passed through committee Monday. After hours of…