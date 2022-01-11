-
Gov. Eric Holcomb often brags about the Indiana Women’s Prison. Last year, Holcomb showed the prison off to Ivanka Trump. He’s mentioned the prison in his…
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU) has filed a new lawsuit against an Indiana county jail.The lawsuit was filed on behalf of individuals…
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's prison inmates are now allowed to apply for college financial aid through a state program that had long excluded them but was…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for prisoners to sue the Corrections Department for alleged civil rights…