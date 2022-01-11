-
The Indiana Supreme Court is weighing how much a public school has to tell the public about why it chooses to discipline an employee.A central Indiana…
A study looking at school choice in Indiana suggests competition spurred by vouchers limits public school performance over time. The researcher behind the…
Indiana’s public schools will receive nearly $1.8 billion to help recover from the pandemic as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the state announced…
Leaders from Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties came together on Tuesday to oppose state legislation they say would divert money from…
Lawmakers created an avenue for charter schools to access referendum funding Monday, with a sudden change to legislation in the Senate that worries public…