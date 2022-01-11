racial disparities

-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reporting that Black residents are no longer being disproportionately infected and killed by the coronavirus, after they…
Dr. Blessing Ogbemudia graduated from Indiana University’s medical school in May. As he was celebrating with a few friends, he received an anonymous…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 33 additional confirmed deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 2,427. The state announced…
African-Americans across the country are dying from the new coronavirus at a much higher rate than whites. Experts have a lot of explanations, but they…
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has recommendations for the governor on addressing the disparate impact of COVID-19 on the African American…