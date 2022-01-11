-
The Racing Capital of the World will welcome a new race to the track in 2021.The world’s first head-to-head, high-speed autonomous race will be held this…
A new auto racing team is working to create a pipeline to diversify not only IndyCar drivers but the motorsports industry as a whole. Force Indy will…
Japanese IndyCar driver Takuma Sato took the checkered flag to win the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. But instead of the roar of the crowds to…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at "The…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility. He's spent millions on…
From the Indiana Gaming Commission: Based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health, Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations…
The Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix returned this weekend, but this time things were a little different.Go-karts lit up the streets of Elkhart this weekend…