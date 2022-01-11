-
WVPE's Karl Smith steps out of his usual role as host and producer of shows that focus on music and the arts to look at a piece of South Bend's secret…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely-shared social media posts. It has prompted an…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis and ordering state…
-
Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9 PMMany white parents have never learned how to talk about race and racism with their kids. Their silence perpetuates racism—but…
-
Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9 PMUprisings and riots by African Americans in 1967 left white people shocked and surprised. A presidential commission was…
-
Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9 PMOn this edition of Peace Talks Radio, Megan Kamerick interviews Layla Saad, the author of "Me and White Supremacy: Combat…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University plans to review the names of all buildings and structures across its nine-campus system following the school's…
-
Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9 PMThis is the first in a month-long series of Monday night specials focusing on racial justice on 88.1 WVPE.The death of George…
-
Systemic racism has a huge impact on the health of African-Americans in the U.S. It's literally a problem from cradle to grave, affecting everything from…