-
The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association is reporting its best July shipment numbers on record. According to the association’s monthly survey,…
-
More Hoosiers voted in the 2020 general election than in any election in state history, crossing the 3 million-voter mark for the first time.Secretary of…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana's hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana set a new sports betting record in October with nearly a quarter-billion dollars legally wagered on the outcome of…
-
Indiana's State Dept. of Health just released new COVID-19 data and LaGrange County is now in red on the county-by-county coronavirus dashboard. The…
-
NEW (OCT. 14): Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he'll announce a decision Wednesday on the mask mandate that is set to expire Saturday. Indiana's nearly…