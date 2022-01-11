record high

-
With October’s numbers now in, the RV industry has set a new annual record for the most vehicles shipped in one year. According to a new RV Industry…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 277 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 4,660 – the largest…
-
NEW (Nov. 10):INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana is continuing its record-setting increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new…
-
Based on newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, LaPorte County saw its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases yesterday. 74 new…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals entered the weekend with their most COVID-19 patients since the first weeks after the…
-
The latest data reported by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates the state has hit another new daily high in cases of COVID-19. On Oct. 21st 2,880…