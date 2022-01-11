recreational vehicles

-
The recreational vehicle industry has set yet another monthly shipment record. According to the RV Industry Association’s latest survey of manufacturers,…
-
The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association is reporting its best July shipment numbers on record. According to the association’s monthly survey,…
-
Even after shutting down for about two months in the spring, the recreational vehicle industry is going to outpace the previous year. In 2020, production…
-
The owner of a Central Indiana RV dealership says the coronavirus pandemic is driving up his sales.Ken Eckstein, owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield,…