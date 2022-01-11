red flag laws

-
Victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shooting earlier this year may seek damages from the city. The April mass shooting at a FedEx facility left eight people…
-
Public safety officials announced Wednesday that the man who carried out a mass shooting this spring at an Indianapolis FedEx facility was motivated by…
-
Indiana’s Red Flag Law could have stopped 19 year-old Brandon Hole from legally buying the guns he used to kill eight people at a FedEx facility last…
-
Berrien County will not be following in the footsteps of other Michigan counties that have declared themselves gun sanctuaries. But the board of…