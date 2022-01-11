redistricting hearings

-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more Republican and the…
Indiana Senate Republicans rejected all proposed changes to their redistricting map Thursday that had been prompted by public concerns.Amendments offered…
A panel of lawmakers made minor changes to state House and Congressional redistricting maps Monday.The House Elections Committee then voted to send the…
Dozens of Hoosiers told state lawmakers what they want to see in new legislative maps at a Statehouse hearing on redistricting Wednesday. It was the last…
Republican leaders Wednesday threw cold water on calls for another round of public hearings across the state on redistricting once lawmakers unveil…
Indiana lawmakers held hearings across the state this weekend to get public input on redistricting, or the process of redrawing legislative boundaries.…
Indiana lawmakers will hold hearings around the state Friday and Saturday to gather public feedback on the redistricting process. And advocates say this…